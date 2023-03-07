By: ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – ULM Athletics Director John Hartwell announced Tuesday, March 7 that Brooks Donald Williams will step down from her position as head women’s basketball coach, effective immediately. A national search will begin immediately to replace Williams.



“I want to thank Brooks Donald Williams for leading our women’s basketball program over the last four seasons,” Hartwell said.



“ULM has a rich tradition in women’s basketball, and we are committed to building on that history. Our search will focus on finding an energetic, program-building coach that can lead our Warhawks to competing for Sun Belt Conference Championships.”

