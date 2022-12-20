Welcome to talon talk sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at (318) 224-2222.

ULM Men’s basketball looking to build on a win their last time out, the Warhawks playing host to Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon.

A bad day from behind the arc hindered ULM as they fall 66-56. The Warhawks shot just 2 for 14 from three in the first half and 5 for 25 on the game.

The Warhawks have now dropped 8 of their last 10 as conference play is set to start Thursday as they travel to Texas State.