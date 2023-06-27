MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to Talon Talk sponsored by Sam Spurgeon Law Firm, In a Jam, Call Sam. ULM women’s basketball adding a pair of graduate transfers.



6-foot forward Brianna Harris, from Troy, and 6-1 forward Kyjai Miles, from Central Arkansas will be joining the Warhawks for the 2023-24 season.



Harris appeared in 20 games at Troy and averaged 14.1 minutes per game despite managing an ankle injury throughout the 2021-22 season.



Miles started 25 games at UCA in 2022-23 and led the team in blocked shots and ranked second in rebounding. She shot 40% from the field, while scoring in double figures three times.