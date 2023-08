MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) –

ULM Soccer getting their first win of the season over the weekend, the Warhawks taking down Sam Houston State 3-1.



A pair of goals from Inge Konst from the penalty spot surged ULM ahead and a late goal from Sara Navarro sealed the game for Will Roberts crew.



The Warhawks will take the short drive west on I-20 as they travel to Louisiana Tech on Thursday.