History will be made, Thursday, when ULM welcomes their friends from Lafayette inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The 2,000th game in Warhawk history will tip-off.

History has not been too kind for the Warhawks in their rivalry with the Cajuns. Keith Richard looks to snap a three-game losing streak to his friend and former Northeast Louisiana basketball graduate assistant, Bob Marlin.

The Cajuns are atop the Sun Belt, and 25th in the NCAA in total offense. Coach Richard’s team is 56th national in average steals per game (8.8).

Tip-off is set for 6:30 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, between ULL-ULM.