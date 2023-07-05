MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to Talon Talk sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm; In a Jam, Call Sam.



ULM football hosting “Ladies night out with Warhawk football” on Friday, July 21 from 6-8 p.m. in the Skybox at Malone Stadium.



The even allows those in attendance to enjoy game-day food, drinks, and door prizes. The event is sponsored by the Warhawk Women.



You’ll be able to talk “football 101” with ULM athletics director John Hartwell, head coach Terry Bowden along with others on the Warhawk football staff….



The cost is $50 per person, with the proceeds from this event helping to fund personal growth and career development opportunities for ULM student-athletes.