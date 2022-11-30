Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at (318) 224-2222.

The dust has settled from the Warhawks’ 20-10, season-ending loss to Southern Miss. But, it appears the conversations on ‘What’s next?’ for the program are only beginning.

Tuesday, starting quarterback Chandler Rogers announced that he is entering college football’s transfer portal.

Dm me for film pic.twitter.com/eXIKPUrwKf — CR (@_chandlerrogers) November 29, 2022

During Rogers’ two full seasons with the Warhawks, he threw for over 3,700 yards. His 2,403 yards from the 2022 campaign led him to eighth in overall scoring in the Sun Belt Conference. He was ranked sixth best in pass efficiency.

The same day, junior wide receiver Will Derrick added his name to the portal. This season, Derrick caught four passes for 37 yards.