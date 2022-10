Welcome to ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm! In a Jam, Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

After losing a tough bout to Coastal Carolina, another good team looms ahead for ULM.

The Warhawks visit South Alabama, Saturday at 6:00, in a game that can be seen on the NFL Network.

The Jaguars, who are led by Baton Rouge native (Catholic High School alum), Major Applewhite, are first offensively and third defensively in the Sun Belt Conference.