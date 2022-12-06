By: ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – Defensive end Kenard Snyder , who led ULM in tackles for loss (10 for 22 yards) and ranked third overall in tackles with 61 (36 solos, 25 assists), has been named honorable mention Freshman All-American by College Football News.



As a 6-foot, 248-pound red-shirt freshman, Snyder averaged 6.3 tackles over the last eight games since entering the starting lineup. He produced at least a half tackle for loss in six games, and his four tackles on special teams (all on punt coverage) tied for second on the team with Dariyan Wiley .



“ Kenard Snyder plays defensive end with a linebacker’s athletic ability, which makes him difficult to block on movement,” ULM defensive coordinator Vic Koenning said.



Snyder tallied five tackles (2 solos, 3 assists), including one for a 3-yard loss, in the 2022 season finale against Southern Miss.



He was credited with eight stops (5 solos, 3 assists) in ULM’s 31-28 win at Georgia State and matched his career high with three tackles for loss (7 yards).



Snyder made seven stops (3 solos, 4 assists) at Army, including a half tackle for loss.



The Vero Beach, Florida, native led the team with a career-high 11 tackles at South Alabama, including one for a 2-yard loss.



Snyder recorded nine stops (7 solos, 2 assists) in his first career start at Arkansas State, with three resulting in losses (7 yards) including his first career sack (3 yards).