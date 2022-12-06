By: ULM Athletics
MONROE, La. – Defensive end Kenard Snyder, who led ULM in tackles for loss (10 for 22 yards) and ranked third overall in tackles with 61 (36 solos, 25 assists), has been named honorable mention Freshman All-American by College Football News.
As a 6-foot, 248-pound red-shirt freshman, Snyder averaged 6.3 tackles over the last eight games since entering the starting lineup. He produced at least a half tackle for loss in six games, and his four tackles on special teams (all on punt coverage) tied for second on the team with Dariyan Wiley.
“Kenard Snyder plays defensive end with a linebacker’s athletic ability, which makes him difficult to block on movement,” ULM defensive coordinator Vic Koenning said.
Snyder tallied five tackles (2 solos, 3 assists), including one for a 3-yard loss, in the 2022 season finale against Southern Miss.
He was credited with eight stops (5 solos, 3 assists) in ULM’s 31-28 win at Georgia State and matched his career high with three tackles for loss (7 yards).
Snyder made seven stops (3 solos, 4 assists) at Army, including a half tackle for loss.
The Vero Beach, Florida, native led the team with a career-high 11 tackles at South Alabama, including one for a 2-yard loss.
Snyder recorded nine stops (7 solos, 2 assists) in his first career start at Arkansas State, with three resulting in losses (7 yards) including his first career sack (3 yards).