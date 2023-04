This is our latest “Talon Talk”, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

Tuesday afternoon, the Warhawk women’s golf team secured a home victory.

They won the ULM Invitational from Bayou DeSiard Country Club, in Monroe. It was the first event the program has hosted in four years.

Monday, Rachel Pollock’s crew already built up a 15-stroke lead over eight other teams competing.

Five different ULM players reached the tournament’s Top 10.