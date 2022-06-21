Usually collegiate sports programs spend their downtime hosting Summer camps for kids.

Instead of having student-athletes of tomorrow meet at Fant-Ewing Coliseum, ULM women’s basketball went to the kids.

They hosted their inaugural “Camping in the Community” event at Liller Marbles Elementary School in Monroe. Hundereds of children were more than excited to see several Warhawk heroes walking through the front door.

Crazy Stat!

There’s no doubt that we’re talking about football during the off-season. But, so is longtime analyst, Tom Fornelli, who dropped a stat many ULM football fans may not have even known.

According to a Tweet posted from Fornelli, it shows that in the last five seasons, ULM is 14-0 when leading after halftime. The Warhawks are tied for first, nationally, with Clemson. In that same category, the Warhawks are ahead of Alabama, LSU, and ULL.