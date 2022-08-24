By: ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – ULM sophomore midfielder Inge Konst was named Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday afternoon after scoring all three of ULM’s goals in Sunday’s 3-0 season-opening win at Texas A&M-Commerce.



It was the ninth hat trick in ULM history and the fourth since head coach Sean Fraser took over the program prior to the 2020-21 season.



Konst scored in the 68th minute off an assist from Kédie Johnson for the 1-0 lead. She doubled the advantage on a penalty kick in the 74th minute. She then iced the win and secured the hat trick with a goal in the 81st minute with the assist to Mara Grutkamp .



The Warhawks had Wednesday’s match with Alcorn postponed to 6 p.m., August 30, due to weather. ULM opens the home slate at 6 p.m. Friday against Grambling. Tickets cost $5.