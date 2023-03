Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm.

Entering this week, ULM baseball is 4-4, after losing two of their three game series with SIU-Edwardsville.

For the first time since 2021, one of ULM’s Interstate 20 foes will face them once again: Grambling.

The Davin Pierre led Tigers dropped two games of their own three game series in the Andre Dawson Classic. GSU fell 12-11, in a hard fought battle that lasted 12 innings.