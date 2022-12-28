Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a Jam, Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

ULM basketball enters Sun Belt Conference play, Thursday night at 7, when the Warhawks visit Texas State.

The team’s offense came up short, as they dropped close games to Jacksonville University and Sam Houston State during their three game homestand. Keith Richard’s team defeated Lamar 83-59 on December 17.

Entering league play, ULM is ninth in the conference offensively, as we compare non-conference stats, among Sun Belt teams. However, the Bobcats are last.

Coach Richard hopes his team can light up the scoreboard in San Marcos.

“We’ve had to change different offense, different style of play, ” says Richard. “I’ve only got two bigs, they can’t play 40 minutes a game. But, I’m going to try. So, we’re a little behind. A little bit in terms of where we wanted to be right now. But, the kids are working really hard.”