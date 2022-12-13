Welcome to ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at (318) 224-2222.

ULM basketball is now forced to move on, after learning Nika Metskhvarishvili is out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The forward played in five games this season, averaging nine points and six rebounds per contest.

Keith Richard talks to NBC 10 Sports on what’s next for his team.

“You know we had four bigs coming into the season, and two of them are gone, ” says Richard. “But, Nika in particular changed things for us, because we ran a lot of our offense through him. He initiated offense for us, dribbled it, passed it, sometimes scored it. So, we had to change things. So we’re kind of in the middle of that right now …”