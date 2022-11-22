Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

While bowl eligibility is out of the picture for 2022, all ULM can do is play spoiler. The Warhawks wrap up the season at home on Saturday, versus Southern Miss.

With a win, Terry Bowden’s crew can eliminate the Golden Eagles from going to a postseason bowl, with a 5-7 record, currently, they’re currently 5-6. It would the the cherry on top for a senior class that’s been through a lot – including a 0-10 mark during the 2020 COVID year. And, there’s also a chance for ULM to earn a .500 mark in Sun Belt play.