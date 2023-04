Welcome to ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

ULM’s golf team spent the week in Columbia, Missouri as part of the Tiger Collegiate Invitational.

The Warhawks finished in ninth place out of 14 teams participating.

Dating back to Monday, ULM’s Otto Van Buynder was tied for 18th over all, shooting 1-under-par 71.

Next up for the Warhawks is the Sun Belt Championships, beginning April 24, in Madison, Mississippi.