ULM beach volleyball continues to make waves through the Sun Belt Conference.

The team recently tied a program record for most wins in a single season, with 19.

Last weekend, the Warhawks hosted the “Bayou Bash”. The Michael Hobson led crew topped Nicholls’ twice, along with defeating Texas A&M-Kingsville and Southwest Baptist.

ULM will travel to Birmingham this weekend for the UAB Blazer Beach Duals.

(Photos courtesy of Dezemond Jackson)