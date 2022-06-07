This is Talon Talk, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a Jam? Call Sam at (318) 224-2222.

Warhawks basketball adds three players to their lineup, for the 2022-23 campaign.

Jamari Blackmon comes from North Alabama, where he reached double-figures in 68 of his 113 games started for his former school.

Savion Gallion arrives from South Plains College, where he was second on the team in scoring and three-pointers made.

Devon Hancock leaves the University of Milwaukee, where he played limited minutes.

Former ULM baseball player Justin King has signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers.

King suited up for Mike Federico’s crew in 2021. This season with the independent league Florence Y’alls, he struck out 11 batters in seven innings pitched.