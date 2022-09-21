While the visit to Tuscaloosa was the fun – the final score.

ULM regroups after a tough 63-7 loss to Alabama. The Warhawks found themselves on the wrong end of a 28-0 hole, by the end of the first quarter.

In the first half alone, the Tide recorded 225 yards of 25 plays.

The Warhawks didn’t have many people picking them to leave Bryant-Denney Stadium victorious. Head coach Terry Bowden shared what he told him team in the locker room, shortly before kickoff.

“…Can’t lie to them, ” says Bowden. “‘Everybody go to bed with a vision that you’re going to win. Happens all of the time.’ Difficult things won’t happen unless you play your very best.”