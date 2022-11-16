Welcome to our latest Talon Talk, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam, call Sam at 318-224-2222.

In order for ULM to qualify for their first postseason bowl game since 2012, they need to win their remaining two games. Saturday, they’ll visit Sun Belt foe, Troy.

Following last week’s comeback win over Georgia State, the late, great, Bobby Bowden, Terry and Tommy now have a combined mark of 650 wins.

Before retiring in 2009, Bobby Bowden ended with 377 victories. Current Warhawks head coach, Terry and Tommy each have 90 wins.

” …I am awful proud to be a part of college football, ” says Terry Bowden. “And, that’s my heritage. That’s what my father did. And, adding to this game, Tommy never had a losing season all of his career at Clemson and Tulane. [He] retired at 55. I’ve enjoyed coaching a long time as well. We’re honored to be, at least, as far as a family is concerned. The credit goes to my mom …”