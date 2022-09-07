Welcome to our latest Talon Talk, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

We can all agree that no one in ULM’s locker room asked for. It was a tough 52-10 loss to Texas, but it was opportunity to learn what to clean up in time for Nicholls State, at Malone Stadium, Saturday night at 7:00.

The rough afternoon in Austin began with a blocked punt, quickly returned for a touchdown. Then, the team was in a bigger hole, seven penalties and 73 yards later.

In the second half alone, the Longhorns defense limited the Warhawks to an average of three yards per play.

During this week’s media availability Warhawks head coach, Terry Bowden shares what he liked and wants to change for Week Two.