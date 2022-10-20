Welcome to ‘Talon Talk’ sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

There’s still promise for ULM football in 2022. With a 2-5 record, ‘technically’ they’re not eliminated by any means from postseason bowl contention. But, chances to get there are slim.

Unfortunately, for the Warhawks, they’ve dropped their last two contests, each by one possession.

In last week’s defeat to South Alabama, Warhawk defenders gave up 24 unanswered points, after ULM lead 20-17 entering halftime. After the loss, ULM ranks last in scoring defense among other Sun Belt schools.