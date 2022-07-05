Welcome to our latest edition of Talon Talk, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a Jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

Tuesday, ULM women’s basketball tweeted that they’ve added to their coaching staff. Larry Tidwell has been hired as the program’s Chief of Staff. Tidwell, who brings 46 years of experience, will primarily handle duties from international/junior college recruiting, to fundraising and marketing the program.

Former ULM baseball player, Chad Bell, continues his tear in the minor leagues. Bell, who currently plays for the Sommerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate for the Yankees, homered in four straight contests.

The streak was snapped on July 4th, of all days. But, Bell now has 11 home runs, and 30 runs batted in for the season.