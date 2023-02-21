Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222.

We’ve now arrived at the final week of basketball’s regular season in Sun Belt action.

Wednesday at 6:30, ULM greets Troy at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Saturday, Arkansas State will serve as the team’s final opponent in the arena of the season.

Entering this week, six teams sit between third and sixth place. To say both games are important are huge understatements.

It’s also a big weekend for ULM senior guard and West Monroe High School alum, Langston Powell, who will be playing in his final contests of his Warhawk career.