With six losses, the margin for errors are small, if ULM looks to make a postseason bowl game in 2022.

After topping rival ULL, for the first time since 2017, on September 24, the Warhawks have dropped four straight games.

An encouraging note? Two of those losses were decided by only one possession.

Terry Bowden explains how all hope isn’t lost for 2022.