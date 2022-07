Recently good news came for an ULM athlete looking to make a return for her sixth year of competition.

Diamond Brooks is back for Warhawk women’s hoops. In an contest, versus Grambling on November 9, the Kentwood native ruptured her achillies tendon, ending her 2021-22 campaign.

During her junior season, Brooks averaged eight points and six rebounds a game. Overall, while wearing a Warhawk uniform, she’s scored in double figures in 20 contests.