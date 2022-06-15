By: ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – Dates and destinations have been finalized for the Warhawk Roadshow, sponsored by BancorpSouth. The Warhawk Roadshow is a collaborative effort by ULM Advancement, Alumni Association, Recruitment and Athletics Department to bring campus messaging to our stakeholders throughout the state and region.



Program highlights include comments from ULM President Dr. Ron Berry, Athletics Director Scott McDonald , head football coach Terry Bowden , as well as other campus leaders and head coaches.



The Warhawk Roadshow kicks off its seven-stop summer tour on Tuesday, June 21 in Shreveport, Louisiana (Southern Trace Country Club), followed by trips to Houston (1111 Studewood Place) on Tuesday, June 28, Dallas (Park City Club) on Thursday, July 7 and Fort Worth (The Petroleum Club) on Friday, July 8. The tour concludes with in-state destinations: Tuesday, July 12 in Alexandria (The Hotel Bentley); Thursday, July 21 in Covington (The Southern Hotel); and Friday, July 22 in Baton Rouge (Ruffino’s at De La Ronde Hall).



All events will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. and individual tickets are priced at $45 (inclusive of fees). Tickets may be purchased online at https://mybitly.ulm.edu/roadshow22 or by calling the ULM Alumni Association at (318) 342-5420.



Fans in the Ark-La-Miss should mark their calendars for the Warhawk Roadshow Grand Finale/The Pursuit, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4 at Bayou Pointe on the ULM campus. Ticket information for The Pursuit, the University’s premier kickoff event for the upcoming 2022 football season, will be released in the coming weeks.