Late Tuesday afternoon, word began to circulate that Chandler Rogers was given the nod as ULM’s starting quarterback.

The rumors were confirmed, during an event for season ticket holders inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Warhawks head coach Terry Bowden invited Rogers to speak to the crowd, encouraging them to support the team and what’s ahead in 2022.

Rogers was in competition for junior Jiya Wright for the starting position. But, Bowden noted it was a close and tough decision as he sees equal value in Rogers and Wright.

In a backup role last season, Rogers ended the year with 1,678 yards of total offense and 10 touchdowns.

The Warhawks open their season, September 3 at Texas.