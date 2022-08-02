Welcome to our latest Talon Talk, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a Jam? Call Sam at (318) 224-2222.

The long-awaited event titled, ‘The Pursuit’ returns to ULM on Thursday. It’s an annual get together of ULM fans, alums, and administrators.

Second-year Warhawks football coach, Terry Bowden will pair with university president, Ron Berry inside ULM’s Bayou Pointe Facility. To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

13 Warhawk softball players were honored. They’ve all been added to the Easton/National Fastpitch Softball Assocation’s ‘Scholar Athlete List’ for the 2022 season.

Caldwell Parish High School alum, Victoria Abrams, and Castor’s Kassidy Giddens were among those being awarded.

In order to qualify, student-athletes must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.