Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk,’ sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-222-2224.

The college basketball season is still young. And, in both the men’s and women’s locker rooms, there’s plenty of reason to be excited for the Sun Belt slate.

Keith Richard’s crew enters Thursday’s home matchup versus Georgia State, 2-0 so far in league play. In the team’s victory over Texas State, their defense allowed a season low in field goal percentage (.304). What was once seen as impossible, is now anything but. Before February 2020, the Warhawks hadn’t left Jonesboro, Arkansas with a win since 1985 – Richard was an NLU graduate assistant at the time.

However, they ended 2022 on top, defeating the Red Wolves by a dozen. In the game, ULM shot 57 percent from the field – their rebounding percentage was at 54.

“We kind of got back to defending and rebounding in hopes that we could push the ball in transition, ” says Richard. “We rebounded the ball really well in both of those games … we didn’t turn the ball over a ton. And, we didn’t let them get a lot of offensive rebounds.”

The Warhawk women’s basketball team will embark on a four-game road swing, beginning Thursday at Old Dominion. They ended 2022 with a home loss to the squad with the second-best field goal percentage, Georgia State.

As Brooks Donald Williams’ crew dives deeper into conference action, the team features four of five starters who average, at least, 7.5 rebounds or more. Not to forget, that the lineup is dominated by freshmen and sophomores.

“We’re dangerous in the way we’ve got several people who have been a leader in scoring, ” says Williams. ” … Any four of them can step up. What we’ve talked about as a group is we’ve got to have four or five in double figures night in, night out, consistently.”