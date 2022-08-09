Recently, we shared the story of a pair of Ouachita parish football products each earning scholarships at ULM.

Ouachita High School alum, and Harding University transfer, Carl Glass, Jr. along with West Monroe’s Charlie Norman were the lucky receipients.

Both shared their excitement, after years of hearing ULM doesn’t “recruit locally”.

“It means a lot, ” says Glass, Jr. “I wish they’d recruit more in this area. Maybe they will start recruiting more in this area. It’s good to have a lot of local guys around at the university.”

“Really, I don’t want to talk to the critics, but I want to talk to the kids that’s in Ouachita parish, ” says Norman. “Just go get it. Stay humble. Keep working. I’ve had my downs, you know. I just got put on scholarship. I’ve been a walk on. But, I just kept working. If you want it, you have to go get it. Keep your head down, be humble, and just keep working.”