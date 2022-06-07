Welcome to this week’s edition of Talon Talk, sponsored by Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. In a jam? Call Sam at 318-224-2222!

Warhawks first baseman, Michelle Artzberger was named to the Sun Belt Conference’s all-tournament baseball team. In ULM’s upset win of Georgia State, he added two doubles and scored a run. In the contest versus Texas State, Artzberger hit a two-run home run.

St. Fred’s football player Will Patrick recently announced on Twitter that he received his first Division I football offer. And, it came from Terry Bowden at ULM.