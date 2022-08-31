Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk’, sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. It’s no secret the Warhawks have quite the opponent in No. 18 Texas, on Saturday.

This weekend’s meeting is the second time both sides faced off on the gridiron. The previous meeting was a 50-29 loss to the Longhorns to open the 2009 season.

As announced last week, Texas native Chandler Rogers will be ULM’s starting quarterback. The good news for the team is that four starters return who led in different statistical categories.

However, Terry Bowden’s group enters as 37-point underdogs to the Longhorns.

“…[Our players] thought they were a Power Five recruit and want to prove it, well prove it today, ” says Bowden. “‘I want to prove to the NFL that I’m an NFL type player?’ Prove it in a game they will be watching … I just want them to play the best football they can play. And, not mentally lose it before the game kicks off …”