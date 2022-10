Even though the Warhawks are off from the football field this weekend, they earned a win.

OCS football star Tate Hamby announces via his Twitter account, that he has committed to extend his football career for ULM.

Blessed and humbled to say I have received my first D1 offer from the University of Louisiana at Monroe @Coach_JohnCarr #talonsout pic.twitter.com/sJ6UGoGkRM — Tate Hamby (@tatehamby13) October 25, 2022

Through eight games in 2022, Hamby has 432 yards, four touchdowns receiving, and even has two interceptions, as he splits time on the defensive side of the ball.