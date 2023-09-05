Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana-Monroe is still riding high their comeback victory over Army, but they are back to work this week to prepare for another Saturday night showdown with Lamar University but the big question that surrounds the team is who will be the starting quarterback and for how long it will be before they secure the job?

The Warhawks defense played lights out forcing five turnovers in the season opener, but the focus quickly went to the switch at quarterback from Jiya Wright to Hunter Herring that sparked an offensive explosion in the last six minutes of the game. After speaking with ULM Football Head Coach Terry Bowden, he shed some light on the situation.

I thought we would start Hunter Herring because he sparked us. It was a couple good series, it wasn’t a lot of throwing of the football, but I told Jiya it’s just like when he waited and sat behind you. Now you get ready for your opportunity to go back in, it looks like we’re going to be what we thought we might be and that’s a little bit of a two-quarterback situation throughout the year.” Terry Bowden, ULM Football head coach

The Warhawks will Take on Lamar Saturday at 7 p.m. for the first time since 1988, but they will have a new signal caller in place, but one of them will need to step up soon and take the job for good.