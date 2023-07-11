MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to Talon Talk sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm; In a Jam, Call Sam. More draft news for our area players, ULM’s Nicholas Judice was drafted 252nd overall by the New York Yankees…



The six-foot-eight right hander threw to a 3.74 earned run average in 2023, while striking out 66 batters in 53 innings pitched.



The senior finished his career at ULM with a 4.09 ERA in just over 114 innings pitched.