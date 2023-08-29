MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to talon talk sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm, In a Jam, Call Sam.



It’s week one for the ULM Warhawks and they’ll have a new man under center this year.



Senior Jiya Wright was announced as the starter by head coach Terry Bowden during Sun Belt media day this July.



For Wright he’s 10 of 20 for 164 yards, two touchdowns and two picks in his time in Monroe.



He’ll be making his first start for Bowden and company, and when talking to the media Tuesday, Bowden saying they’ll look to make his debut as smooth as possible.

“He’s had a lot of college prep, he’s played from a four-year school to a two-year school that dropped football to junior college, but he’s also done a very good job for us in a backup capacity so we’re anxious to see him play,” Bowden said. “But we know there’s 11 guys on offense, so we must run the football and establish that run and not put the burden on the offense on Jiya Wright