For the first time since 2016 ULM will send a track and field athlete to the national qualifiers, and this year they’ll send two.

Sophomore high jumper Ali Eren Unlu and sophomore triple jumper Eunice Ilunga Mbuyi are the first Warhawk duo to compete in the NCAA championships since 2010.

They’ll be competing in Austin after finishing in the top 12 of their respective events at the regionals in Jacksonville Florida.