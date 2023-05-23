MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to Talon Talk sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm, In a Jam, Call Sam.

The spring season has ended for all Warhawk sports so that means one thing in Monroe, it’s football season.

101 days from now ULM will host Army West Point at Malone Stadium. It’ll be part of a two game homestand to start the season for ULM.

The last time the Warhawks opened the season at home was back in 2019 against Grambling, and it’s the first time ULM will play back-to-back home games to start the season since 2014.

Don’t blink, September 2nd will be here before you know it.