Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD) – Welcome to Talon Talk sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm, In a Jam Call Sam.

ULM women’s basketball adds Auburn transfer Jakayla Johnson to the squad for the upcoming season.

Johnson started 17 games for Auburn last season, averaging just under two and a half points and two rebounds per game.

This as the Warhawks named Missy Bilderback as the teams’ head coach last month.

Johnson played for Bilderback at Jones College in 2020-21 season, where she averaged just under 16 points and six rebounds per game.