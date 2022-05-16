Talon Talk

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
91°
West Monroe
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Video
Coronavirus
National News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
LA Politics
AR Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula …
How to find baby formula in the Ark-La-Miss amid …
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases continue uptick
Lawmakers push for bill to protect ‘documented Dreamers’
Video
Weather
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, May 18th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, May 18th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, May 17th
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 17th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, May 17th
Ag Report – Monday, May 16th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
Larry Lacewell, the winningest football coach in …
Top Stories
LSU Football to open season in prime time
Lucky Number 7: Claiborne Christian wins another …
Video
NBC 10 Weekend Sports Recap (May 16th, 2022)
Video
Southern Arkansas baseball to host NCAA regional …
Community
Louisiana Living
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2022
Salute to the Veterans
Remarkable Women
In the Garden
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2022
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
How to find baby formula in the Ark-La-Miss amid …
Video
Louisiana Living: Discover Monroe/West Monroe
Video
Louisiana Living: Louisiana Delta Community College
Video
Louisiana Living: Northeast Delta Human Services
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Please enter a search term.
Talon Talk
Talon Talk, sponsored by Spurgeon Law Firm: Trio …
Top Talon Talk Headlines
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Dice game leads to the arrest of Monroe men for gun …
Domestic complaint results in the arrest of Monroe …
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula …
SLPSO: Woman leaves kids alone, asleep in hot van
Missing Arkansas woman’s remains found
Don't Miss
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula …
How to find baby formula in the Ark-La-Miss amid …
Active AR COVID cases continue uptick
Lawmakers push for ‘documented Dreamer’ protections
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery …
Trending Stories
Dice game leads to the arrest of Monroe men for gun …
Domestic complaint results in the arrest of Monroe …
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula …
SLPSO: Woman leaves kids alone, asleep in hot van
Missing Arkansas woman’s remains found