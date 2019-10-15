Talon Talk: ULM’s Xavier Brown leaves team; recap of Vaughn’s late touchdown vs. Texas State

First reported by Adam Hunsucker, at The News-Star, and later confirmed by NBC 10 Sports, ULM wide receiver Xavier Brown has left the team. No word, from Brown on his departure. The fifth year Warhawk didn’t play in the team’s win versus Texas State. He played in five games in 2019, with a pair of touchdown catches.

In the ULM’s win over the Bobcats, running back Austin Vaughn came off the bench, and scored a late touchdown to seal the deal for the Warhawks.

Matt Viator discussed Vaughn’s heroics and the team’s second half offensive performance during Monday’s media availability.