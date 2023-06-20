Monroe, La (KTVE/KARD)– The University of Louisiana Monroe Softball had an up and down year this past spring, but they will be inviting a different voice to the staff for next season in hopes that the moving parts will have the program moving in the right direction.

The Warhawks hired veteran hitting instructor Jeremy Johnson as their new assistant coach. The former Louisiana College pitcher has over 20 years of coaching experience and has worked with numerous MLB collegiate athletes.

Johnson has spent the last 10 years as the owner and coach of Next Level Academy, and also served as the baseball hitting coach for LSU Alexandria. ULM Head Coach had high praise when speaking the newly acquired coach.

“We had some incredible candidates in the running for this position; however, after speaking with Jeremy, it did not take long to feel his passion about developing hitters,” said Fichtner.

Johnson also had kind words about joining the program shortly after the announcement.

“The combination of growth-mindset coaches and committed players is the right mix to win,” said Johnson.

The Pineville Native will be asked to improve a Warhawk team that finished the season with an overall record of 25-32.