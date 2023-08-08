Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After a stellar season with the University of Louisiana-Monroe Football team last season, Tyrone Howell is looking to expound on last year’s results and so are college voters. Howell has been him to the Preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list for the upcoming 2023 season.

Howell making the list should not come as a surprise considering he exploded in 2022 for a breakout year where he led the Warhawks in all receiving categories. 600 of his 852 yards came in the final seven games of the season.

Tackling the 6’3 204-pound brute of a receiver is no small task for anyone, especially for the many defensive backs that had the assignment of covering him in games. His aggressive playstyle also helped him land on the All-Sun Belt Second Team in late July.

The Fred Biletnikoff Award is presented at the end of the regular season to the best receiver in college football, and the ULM fans are hoping that Howell becomes one of the very best this season to lead the War hawks to a winning record this fall.

The sixth-year senior continues to rack up the accolades making the target on his back from opponents much larger, but that just means he’ll need to end up in the endzone more than a few times to fulfill all the preseason predictions.