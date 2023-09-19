Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe Warhawks did put their best foot forward against the Texas A&M Aggies after getting blown out by 44 points, but with the team now in the bye week they’ll use this time sharpen up in some well needed areas.

The Aggies exploited a struggling secondary to the tune of 399 yards through the air, and ULM Head Coach Terry Bowden wants to pinpoint that portion of the defense to progress further before they suit up for their next game.

“It’s still early enough in the season where we still have some things to work on. We need to work on our passing coverage, and that’s a good team we played against, but even against Lamar we gave up some third down passing plays,” said Bowden.

The next game for the Warhawks is September 30th vs Appalachian State.