Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The young kids have been getting their hands in the dirt all summer, but now it’s time for the veterans to start rolling in with the University of Louisiana-Monroe Baseball hosting a prospect camp Tuesday morning that accrued its fair share of bright stars.

The Camp is designed to generate interests from players locally and from others states to continue the recruiting trail. Players in the ninth grade all the way up to college seniors participated to get a feel for ULM Baseball and its coaching staff who were making sure to keep a keen eye on potential roster fillers.

They get to see us as humans and not so much as baseball coaches and feel out if they can do this. It’s much more interpersonal communication than the coaching side of things, they get to see us in a different light. We give them critiques, but this is more of a tryout dynamic as opposed to a teaching dynamic. Ryan McClaran, ULM Baseball Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

Some summer camps are stricter than others by trying to hunker down and be focused at all times, but the prospect camp is about getting loose and bringing back that backyard nostalgic feeling.

“It’s a lot of fun, it brings back the innocence of the sport. It’s not so much a business out here, we try to have fun, make them relax a little and they get to show off.” Ryan McClaran, ULM Baseball Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator.

The camp was most useful in testing the players skills like athleticism, defense, and hitting mechanics while also be able to build a bond with the coaches that may one day throw them on the diamond to play at Lou St. Amant Field.