By: ULM Athletics

MONROE, La. – Led by third-year head coach Terry Bowden, the ULM football team will conduct its annual spring game on Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. in Malone Stadium. Admission is free to the spring game and the stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.



Prior to the spring game, the ULM coaching staff and players will conduct a free youth football clinic from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Malone Stadium. Girls and boys, ages 8-12, are invited to participate in the youth football clinic; however, preregistration is required. The preregistration deadline is noon on Thursday, March 30.



The purpose of the clinic is to introduce youngsters to the game by stressing fundamentals. No football gear is required. The youth football clinic will conclude with a team autograph session.



The youth football clinic and spring game are just two of the featured events planned for Super Warhawk Weekend, scheduled for March 31-April 2 on the ULM campus. For more information regarding Super Warhawk Weekend, visit ulm.edu/super.



Fans interested in purchasing tailgating locations in The Grove for the spring game ($50 for the weekend) or an RV location ($60 per night) should contact Molly McCullar in the ULM Athletics Ticket Office: (318) 342-HAWK or mmccullar@ulm.edu.



Super Warhawk Weekend (Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2)

Schedule for Athletics-Related Activities



Friday, March 31

4 p.m.: ULM Baseball vs. Marshall | Lou St. Amant Field

Tickets ($15 reserved, $12 general admission, $5 youth [ages 4-12]) may be purchased at the Lou St. Amant Field Box Office, which opens 90 minutes before first pitch.



6:30 p.m.: Night of Champions | Fant-Ewing Coliseum

The Athletic Department’s signature fund-raising event, with proceeds from the silent and live auctions going toward ULM student-athlete scholarships. Entertainment will be provided by New Orleans cover band “Bag of Donuts.” Tickets: $1,000 per table and $60 per individual. You may purchase tickets online here or by calling Nancy Davis at (318) 342-5360.



Saturday, April 1

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Youth Football Clinic | Malone Stadium

Preregistration required (girls & boys, ages 8-12).



2 p.m.: ULM Baseball vs. Marshall | Lou St. Amant Field

Tickets ($15 reserved, $12 general admission, $5 youth [ages 4-12]) may be purchased at the Lou St. Amant Field Box Office, which opens 90 minutes before first pitch.



6 p.m.: Spring Football Game | Malone Stadium

Free admission. Stadium gates open at 4:30 p.m.



Sunday, April 2

1 p.m.: ULM Baseball vs. Marshall | Lou St. Amant Field

Tickets ($15 reserved, $12 general admission, $5 youth [ages 4-12]) may be purchased at the Lou St. Amant Field Box Office, which opens 90 minutes before first pitch.