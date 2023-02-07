ULM hoops will split the next two games, home and away.

Thursday, Keith Richard and company will host Appalachian State, who’s just at .500 in Sun Belt play.

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Warhawks are in the thick of the league conference race.

To date, the team is fifth with a 7-5 record.

“I think what we’ve done is once we got towards February 1, and as a coach, you hope your team can play meaningful games in February, ” says Richard. “We got [six] games left, and everyone of them is going to matter in the league race.”

The ULM women prepare for a rare Thursday morning matchup in Mobile. The Warhawks visit South Alabama, with tip-off at 11:00 a.m.

They have six games left, with three at home and away as well.

Brooks Donald-Williams and company currently sit No. 12 out of 14 teams in the league standings.

They aim to enter the upcoming Sun Belt tournament as a higher seed.

“I think one of the biggest strengths is that we continue to get better, ” says Williams. “We’ve gotten better. That has to be a strength going in at the end of the year. Competing for rankings in the conference tournament, those types of things. We’re continuing to get better. Getting different production from different folks.”