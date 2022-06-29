MONROE, La. – The annual ULM Golf Live Auction & Classic, with proceeds benefiting the Warhawk men’s and women’s golf programs, is scheduled for Aug. 25-26, beginning with a dinner and auction on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Bayou Pointe on the ULM campus, followed by a four-person scramble on Friday at Bayou DeSiard Country Club.



The entry fee is $250 per individual or $1,000 per team (foursome). Your registration includes dinner and auction on Thursday, Aug. 25, and a round of golf on Friday. In addition, a variety of sponsorship levels are available.



“We’re very appreciative of all of sponsors for their support,” ULM head men’s gold coach Tim Baldwin and head women’s golf coach Rachel Pollock said in a joint statement. “We encourage the public to join us for this two-day event that supports both golf programs. The funds raised will help us build a premier short-game facility at the ULM Golf House.



“Ouachita Parish is a great golf community, and we look forward to providing lots of fun and comradery for all participants. We expect a full field of participants, so I encourage players not to delay and to reserve their tee-time preference.”



As a tournament participant, you and a guest are invited to attend Thursday’s dinner and auction at Bayou Pointe on the ULM campus. The dinner and auction have combined to become the social event of the year for ULM Golf.



The format for Friday’s tournament at Bayou DeSiard Country Club is a four-person scramble, with each team having the option of an 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. start time. The tournament field will be limited to the first 50 paid teams (25 teams per session). Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place as well as many hole contests.



For additional information, you may e-mail Coach Baldwin at baldwin@ulm.edu or call (985) 507-5060.